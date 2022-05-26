Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Light rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.