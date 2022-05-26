Among early Christians, there was a lot of debate over what the new church should look like and what the rules should be. As messy as the early church was, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich, so it is today and so are our own lives and relationships.
Jesus is not afraid to enter this messiness with us if we open ourselves up and invite him in. We need to see ourselves and others with the same love and patience God sees us and let our lives be rooted in his love.
We should also ask ourselves, “Where in my life am I not bearing fruit? Where am I, the branch, cut off from Jesus, the vine? How can I be more fruitful?” Without Jesus, we can do nothing. With him, we can do anything.
Mass times May 27-June 2: Friday, no Mass; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday, 1 p.m. (Memorial Day Mass at St. Teresa’s Cemetery, Hyde Park; if it rains, at church; Tuesday, no Mass; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
