In 2 Corinthians 3:17, St. Paul says, “Now the Lord is the spirit, and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
Today, people often confuse freedom and license, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich. License means I can live however I like and do whatever I want. Freedom, on the other hand, means using our free will to choose to do the right thing. When we do this, our freedom actually increases, and over time, we become more like God.
The Bible states that before bringing your offering to the altar, you should first go and clear up the feud with your neighbor. God sees and values our disposition, which brings value to our offerings.
St. Therese of Lisieux, one of the most beloved Catholic saints of all time, said, “Miss no single opportunity of making some small sacrifice, here by a smiling look, there by a kindly word; always doing the smallest right and doing it all for love.”
The Eileen George Prayer Group meets Sunday, June 20, 1-2 p.m., at the Crosby Center.
The parish picnic and farewell party for Fr. Joseph is Saturday, June 26, after 4 p.m. Mass.
Contact us at mostholynamevt.org, mhnj@vermontcatholic.org or 802-888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson
