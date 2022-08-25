In this week’s gospel, we heard that we must strive to enter through the narrow gate that enters into heaven. At mass, Father Sahaya Paul had us wonder why this gate is so narrow. For one, it is narrow because we have burdens in comparison that make it narrow.
These stains, these burdens, these unwanted things, we must strive to be rid of them through Jesus Christ, who is not only the gate for the sheep, but also the shepherd of the sheep.
Paul reminds us that though the gate is narrow, the highway is wide. It is wide enough, for it is the church, and in it we have a great variety of lanes so that we may be free of those sins that stain us, through the sacraments working the grace of Christ.
The Holy Spirit, working in us and through the sacraments, shall burn away all our burdens.
Join us for classes on the Catholic faith on Thursday, Sept. 1, 6-7 p.m.
Mass times Aug. 24-30: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confession: Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
