In Matthew 11:11, Jesus says, “Truly I tell you, among those born of women, no one has arisen greater than John the Baptist; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”
People were wondering who John the Baptist was, explained Fr. Jon Schnobrich. It had been prophesied that before the Messiah would come, Elijah the prophet would return. Schnobrich said a great retreat director he knew said, “God doesn’t love you because you’re good, God loves you because he is good.” He reminded us that those who are in the kingdom of heaven are there not because of what they accomplished in life, but only because of God’s mercy and because they allowed God to work in them and through them.
Join us on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., for the Eileen George prayer group.
Mark your calendar for Christmas Masses: Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), 4 and 7 p.m.; Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), midnight and 9 a.m.
Last chance for the Sacrament of Reconciliation before Christmas: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1-3 p.m.
Mass times Dec. 17-23: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions Saturday 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.