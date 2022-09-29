Father Jon Schnobrich asked us this week, “What is your relationship with wealth?” Are we good stewards of our wealth? Or has our wealth caused us to act disorderly, as it had done with the rich man in the parable for this week that talked about the rich man and Lazarus?
The rich man relied first on his wealth instead of God, who we can think gave him his wealth as a sort of loan. The rich man’s reliance on, and love of money, blinded him to poor Lazarus, the poor man he walked by every day.
The rich man died and found himself in hell because when given the chance to help Christ, who is found in the poor, he ignored him and imitated Judas. Unlike the rich man, let us, be willing to use our wealth for helping others.
Please join us for a take-out chicken curry dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. Cost is $15 per meal.
Mass times Sept. 30-Oct. 6: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
