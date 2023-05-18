This week Father Sayaha Paul preached on the discussion of love by Christ during the Last Supper. During the meal, Christ prepared his disciples for his eventual departure and told them to love. For them to love is to show that God is present in them and that they are present in God.
Like the disciples, we must be loving and realize the love Christ has for us. He loved us into being and when we turned back into nothingness, he became an atoning sacrifice to restore our being. He made us to know, love, serve and to be with him, and by way of love, he recreates us. We love by the help of the Spirit and following the two greatest commandments, in which God is always present with us.
