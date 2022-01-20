Last Sunday’s Gospel reading was John 2:1-11, the wedding at Cana. Mary implores Jesus to help the newlyweds who are about to be embarrassed because they ran out of wine. He says his time hasn’t come yet, but she tells the servants, “Do whatever he tells you.” We know the rest: He changes water into wine, the first of his public miracles.
This story showcases the transformative power of Jesus Christ, said Father Bill Giroux, not just over water but over human lives. He can change our past into a different future. His first miracle was a rather small one, but it reflects in our own lives. Often, we feel that if we can’t do great things, we can’t do anything. But a truth spoken to a fellow Christian or a kind act to help a stranger can make a huge difference.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m., the annual “Respect for Life” Mass at St. Augustine’s in Montpelier followed by the March for Life to the Statehouse. Join us for a Rosary Walk for Life around our church in Morrisville, starting at 8:45 a.m.
Mass times Jan. 21-27: Friday, 9 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Monday and Tuesday, no Mass; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, no Mass.
— Shannara Johnson
