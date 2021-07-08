The reign of maniacal Roman emperor Nero was a terrible time for early Christians, said Fr. Jon Schnobrich in his homily. Nero burned down part of Rome and blamed it on the Christians, which started an era of massive persecution.
The word Christian became synonymous with martyr. It was basically a given that at some point you’d be arrested, tortured and brutally killed for your faith.
Some Christians were soaked in oil and used as human torches to light Rome at night, others were clad in animal skins and hunted for sport.
What made them persevere? The deep faith that Jesus was the son of God and that death wouldn’t be the end but a threshold to a better life. We are now entering an age, warned Fr. Jon, where conservative Christians and Catholics may be persecuted again. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but it’s coming — read the writing on the wall.
On Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m., there will be a memorial Mass for deacon Tom Cooney at St. Monica’s in Barre. The bus leaves Holy Cross Church at 9 a.m.
ALIVE, an evening of worship and fellowship at church, is Tuesday, July 13, 6-7 p.m.
Mass times July 9-15: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m., Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Daily adoration before Mass, except Sundays. Confessions Saturdays 3:15-3:45 p.m. or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
