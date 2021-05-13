Last week’s Gospel reading was John 15:9-17, in which Jesus proclaims, “As the Father loves me, so I also love you.”
Fr. Jon Schnobrich talked about heliotropic flowers — like the sunflower — that throughout the day move with the sun, always facing toward it to drink in the life-giving light. What if we pondered the sources of authentic love we’ve experienced in our lives instead of dwelling on pain from our past?
To ignore and bury inner wounds in the hope that they will go away never works. Only real love is strong enough to heal us.
The father loves his son without condition, without limits, and without holding anything back, and the son knows it, which enables him to love us the same way. Do you know this? Are you ready to believe it?
Like the heliotropic flowers follow the sun, Jesus wants us to follow him and be nurtured by his love.
Save the date: Saturday, June 26, church picnic and farewell party for Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam.
Highlights: May devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. at church; May 16, 1 p.m., Eileen George Prayer Group at the Crosby Center
Mass times May 14-20: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9a.m. Adoration one hour before weekday and Saturday Masses. Reconciliation Saturdays, 3:15-3:45 p.m., or by appointment.
— Shannara Johnson
