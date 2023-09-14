This week Deacon Philip Lawson preached that we, as Christians, deal with the same things as everyone else in this world, but we are called to react differently. Like the prophet Ezekiel, we are called to be watchmen; we are called in Psalm 95 not to harden our hearts when we hear the voice of God, but we are called by Saint Paul to always love our neighbor. By our Lord, we are called to correct and forgive our brother. Christ has called us — as he called Israel — to be a people set apart from the world. Let us remember we are not alone, as we have the help of God’s grace and the church.
Mass times Sept. 8-14: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 Mass; Tuesday 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
