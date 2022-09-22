For the gospel reading this week, Father Sahaya Paul reflected upon the parable of the unjust steward. This steward served as an accountant for his master, who gave out loans. When people came to pay their debt, the steward charged them more than they were required.
The master tells the steward that he will be let go, so the steward, knowing he will be in great trouble with the people, relieved them of their debts. He had them pay less than what was required and wiped their debt completely. The master discovered this and praised the steward.
To Paul, the master is God, and we are the steward, who once he turned away from his greed and selfishness in exchange for acts of charity, is praised for it and shown mercy by the Lord.
“Our repentance will change everything, even the mind of God,” said Paul.
Join us at Ryder Brook Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. for joint parish golfing.
Mass times Sept. 23-29: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.; Wednesday noon; Thursday 9 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament: One hour before daily Mass and Saturday Mass. Confessions: One hour-half before Sunday and Saturday masses, or by appointment.
— Gabriel Lucier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.