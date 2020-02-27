Last week’s Gospel reading was Matthew 5:38-48. Jesus tells his disciples to “be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.”
As humans, we always aspire to perfection, said the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, because it’s the only way to thrive. As Christians, we aspire to be like God, and that involves three steps: to think like God, to talk like God and to act like God.
If we think like God, as we grow, other people will no longer control our thinking, and we decide whom we listen to. If we talk like God, we don’t feel the need to return insults or to gossip. If we act like God, he is controlling our actions, and no human being can change who we are.
We also won’t hold grudges anymore against those who have done bad things to us. Lenten assignment: Forgive at least one person who has done you wrong in the past.
Important dates: Friday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m., confessions; and 6 p.m., Stations of the Cross. Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 p.m., potluck; and 5:45 p.m., movie “Padre Pio — Miracle Man” at Crosby Center (tell the office what you’ll bring); and Wednesday, March 4, interfaith noon prayer service at Stowe Community Church.
Mass schedule Feb. 28-March 5: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.
More information at mostholynamevt.org or 802-888-3318.
— Shannara Johnson