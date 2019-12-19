Last week’s Gospel reading was Matthew 11:2-11. When John the Baptist was in prison, he heard of Jesus’s works. John sent him messengers asking, “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”
The third Sunday of Advent is all about rejoicing because the Christ is near. Christian joy, said the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, is embedded in love and therefore perseveres even in times of suffering. It cannot be stolen away by negative circumstances or illness; it’s the kind of joy that only Jesus can give us.
Fr. Joseph said John the Baptist became doubtful in prison; his faith was shaken. We often have those moments in our life when we pray and pray and God doesn’t seem to answer. What we need is humility and patience, and God will answer our prayers in time.
The choir Voices for All Seasons” will give an Epiphany Concert at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Newport on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2:30 p.m. Call the office for bus transportation info.
Mass schedule Dec. 20-26: Friday 8 a.m., Adoration; 9 a.m., mass; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday (Christmas Eve) 4 p.m., midnight mass; Wednesday (Christmas Day), 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation will be held Dec. 22, 6-8 p.m. More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson