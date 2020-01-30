One of the readings (Isaiah, 8:23 and Isaiah, 9:3) contained the line, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” In his homily, the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam said without the Word of God, our world would be in darkness and disarray.
In the second reading, St. Paul talks about how divided believers are among themselves. Fr. Joseph said some people stop going to church because they don’t like a particular priest. But we are followers of Christ, not followers of any priest — our allegiance to Jesus is bigger than that to any human being.
Some people lost their faith when they heard about the child abuse scandals in the church, and he himself was extremely shocked. “But remember that you are Christians. You belong to Jesus Christ, and this is your Father’s house.”
Mass schedule Jan. 3-Feb. 6: Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 9 a.m.
More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson