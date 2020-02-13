Sunday’s Gospel reading was Matthew 5:13-16, where Jesus says, “You are the salt of the earth. But if salt loses its taste, with what can it be seasoned? It is no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot. You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand where it gives light to all in the house. Just so, your light must shine before others; that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.”
The Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam emphasized that only if we act like the light we are, darkness can come to an end. He said Jesus has no eyes, ears, or hands in this world except ours — so we must make good use of our eyes, ears, and hands to bring the light into the world and dispel the darkness. Love or hatred, the choice is ours. Some people leave the church because they no longer find God there, nor do they see the presence of any light. When we stop oppression in our own life, if we stop making accusations and believing things on hearsay, our light can rise and be an example to others. When we do good, we shouldn’t expect to be paid back, but do it for the glory of God.
Mass schedule Feb. 14-20: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 9 a.m. More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson