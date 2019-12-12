Sunday’s Gospel reading was Matthew 3:1-12. It tells us about an especially colorful figure of the New Testament, John the Baptist. In this passage, he scolds the Pharisees and Sadducees, telling them to repent.
In the second week of Advent, we are reminded to repent, said the Rev. Jon Schnobrich. The word repentance comes from the Greek metanoia, which means to go beyond your mind/thinking. It means we need to go beyond our own convictions and preconceived notions that we hold so dear.
“We are trapped in our own way of thinking and seeing things, but it’s a small way,” said Fr. Jon. “We need to get out of our little box and put on the mind of Christ.”
But doesn’t God love us just the way we are? He does, said Fr. Jon, “but God also loves you too much to leave you this way.”
The way we approach life is not the way it was meant to be. Humanity is in a fallen state, but we normalized it in our mind. We used to align with God’s will, but original sin has made us selfish. We want what we want, when we want it. “Without the help of God’s grace, the trajectory of our life is away from God,” warned Fr. Jon, “that’s why repentance is so important.”
— Shannara Johnson