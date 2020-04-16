The Burlington Diocese livestreamed the Easter Mass with Bishop Christopher Coyne. John 20:1-9: John hesitates to enter the tomb. Then Peter arrives, and they find it empty. Bishop Coyne said maybe John feared what he might find. If Jesus’ body was still there, it would prove the finality of his death — better not to know. Or if he went inside and Jesus was not there, then what?
Put yourself in Peter’s place: am I willing to go into the tomb? Most of us would say, “Yes, of course, I already have.” Like the disciples, we have to ask, “What does all this mean for me, for my life?” If we accept that Jesus rose from the dead and is sitting at the right hand of the Father, we also must embrace the discipline of that faith — not just the pieces we want but everything that Jesus wants us to do.
The empty tomb was not an end but a beginning. Like Peter, taking one step at a time, we need to die more and more to ourselves each day and live more and more in him. The sacraments help us, and that makes staying away from them in this time of pandemic so painful. Still, there’s one sacrament we never lose — our baptism.
— Shannara Johnson