Sunday Gospel reading was Matthew 24:37-44. Jesus tells his disciples that no one will be able to predict the day of his coming. “Therefore, stay awake. For you do not know on which day your Lord will come.”

“Staying awake,” said the Rev. Joseph Ikegbunam, means to always be prepared for the coming of the Lord. It means abiding by God’s will and walking in the light by following his instructions. Fr. Joseph emphasized that hatred causes the greatest destruction in the world — to our own lives and families, to nations, and to our faith. But when we are walking in the light, the darkness cannot harm us.

• The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Christmas dinner and party on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m. Bring a unisex gift for the exchange.

• Thursday, Dec. 12, is the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. There will be a 12-hour Eucharistic Adoration (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and adore our Eucharistic Lord.

• Mass schedule Dec. 6-12: Friday 9 a.m. Mass (Adoration at 8 a.m.); Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Family Advent Program 9-10:15 a.m.; Tuesday 10:15 a.m. (Manor); Wednesday 9 a.m.; Thursday 9 a.m. Mass and “12/12 for 12” Adoration of Blessed Sacrament 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.

— Shannara Johnson

