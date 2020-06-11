Fr. Bernie Boudreau held the first Sunday Mass after the lockdown. He talked about the Feast of the Holy Trinity, one of the mysteries of the Christian faith. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are all the Lord, but they are not three separate entities. We could compare the Holy Trinity to a shamrock with three leaves or the three different stages of water: gas, liquid and ice.
Fifth-century church fathers used a Greek word to describe God that meant, “dancing together, movement, harmony, love, and joy.” God says to us, “I’m here for you, I receive you, I give myself to you.” He invites us to be part of this dance, to join him in this great mystery of harmony, love, and joy.
God is the Holy Trinity, but he is also a person; he is the essence of love, and he shares it with us. The past three months have been unprecedented in the history of the world — COVID-19 has been raging across the globe and has caused a lot of fear, sorrow, isolation and loneliness. Our emotions are heightened, but it is also a time of opportunity and grace. It’s a time to pray, to show extra care for our families, to reach out to the lonely and elderly. We can grow through this and become better people of faith.
Mass schedule June 12-18 (at 25 percent capacity and with mask): Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m; and Thursday 9 a.m.
— Shannara Johnson