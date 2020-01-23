Last week’s Gospel reading was John 1:29-34. John the Baptist, seeing Jesus walking toward him, cries out, “Behold, the lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”
January 22 was the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, so the Rev. Jon Schnobrich dedicated his homily to the sacredness of life. He said, “Nothing is beyond the love and mercy of Jesus Christ. No sin is too big for him to forgive, no darkness too great to bring light to, and no wound that cannot be healed.”
He said the word behold means to celebrate the mystery of what’s before us. And to behold one another means to see the other person through the eyes of God — as a precious gift. Every human life is sacred because it was intended by God: “No one is here by accident; every human being has been called by name.”
He said we are a church that offers healing to those who carry guilt and shame within. But “before any of those issues are political, they are first moral. And as Christians, we have a moral obligation to support and protect human life as sacred — beginning at conception and ending at natural death.”
Save the date: Knights of Columbus steak dinner and auction on Friday, Jan. 31.
Mass schedule Jan. 24-30: Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 9 a.m.. More information at mostholynamevt. org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 to 1), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson