Last week, the Rev. Jon Schnobrich gently discussed “Mass etiquette” in his homily. He began by confessing his own shortcomings when he was young: “At school, I was kicked out of my catechism class — for an entire year. And during Mass, I used the church bulletin to make paper airplanes and chuck them off the balcony.”
Fr. Jon reminded the congregation of the right reasons to go to Mass. Not out of routine or duty, or because we like the priest, the music, or the fellowship, but to worship God in a holy and consecrated place. Heaven is the perfect union with God for eternity. Mass prepares us for this and provides a small taste of heaven on Earth, so we should behave accordingly.
That includes not chatting or reading the bulletin before Mass starts, but sitting in quiet contemplation. Also, holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer is nice, but not a requirement. Some people may have their reasons not to do it, from not wanting to spread germs to simply being uncomfortable with it, and that’s OK. After communion, we should be quiet and really feel the living Christ dwell within us. People should stay until Mass is finished and silently kneel for a couple of minutes to thank God for His blessings.
Mass schedule Feb. 7-13: Friday 9 a.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.. More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson