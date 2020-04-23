Last week’s Gospel reading was John 20:19-31, where the apostles meet the resurrected Jesus and Thomas doubts he’s real until he sees it for himself. In the livestreamed Mass from the Burlington diocese, Bishop Christopher Coyne said he’s adjusted to the “new normal” but still misses being with the congregation. By now, we’ve all binge-watched Netflix, baked exotic breads, and asked our kids not to bother us during Zoom meetings.
He said, “We also have an ‘upper-room experience’ like the disciples.” They’re in the upper room, the door is locked, and they don’t know what is going to happen, only that things will be different. Like us now; even after the economy starts up again, things will be different. Thomas said “My Lord and my God” when he saw the risen Jesus, which made all the difference in the disciples’ lives. Let’s start there, said Bishop Coyne, with “My Lord and my God,” as we move through this time of uncertainty.
And 50 days later, the disciples received the gift of the Holy Spirit; they went out and preached and healed people. The same Holy Spirit that was given to them is what empowers us too. This doesn’t have to be a phase of decline; it can be a phase of growth in solidarity, kindness and faith. Let’s use the antidote of solidarity to combat isolation, recognize those who are in need, and know that God makes all things new again.
— Shannara Johnson