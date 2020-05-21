Last week’s Gospel reading was John 14:15–21. In it, Jesus tells his disciples that they will receive the Holy Spirit after he is gone. “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to be with you always, the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot accept, because it neither sees nor knows him. Whoever has my commandments and observes them is the one who loves me. And whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and reveal myself to him.”
In the livestreamed Mass from the Burlington Diocese, Monsignor John McDermott said that we’re far from being perfect. In the past, when we got into trouble, we were asked, “What do you have to say for yourself?” He said we should always be ready to give a reason for your hope; others need to see us as hope-filled and joy-filled people.
We find that men of great faith exude a hopefulness even in the midst of difficulty that attracts people to them. They come to Jesus Christ because of the powerful testimony of these men of faith. Instead of taking challenges like the current crisis as a reason to throw up our hands and give up, we can see them as opportunities to serve. We are called in our words, actions, and attitude to witness our faith in Christ – because he is our ultimate reason for hope.
— Shannara Johnson