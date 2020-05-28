Last week’s first reading was from Acts 1:12–14: “After Jesus had taken up to heaven, the apostles returned to Jerusalem.” They gathered in the upper room where they were staying and “devoted themselves with one accord to prayer, together with some women, and Mary the mother of Jesus, and his brothers.”

In the Gospel reading, John 17:1–11a, Jesus asks God to “give glory to your son, so that your son may glorify you.” He also pleads on behalf of his disciples, “I do not pray for the world but for the ones you have given me, because they are yours, and everything of mine is yours and everything of yours is mine, and I have been glorified in them.”

In the livestreamed Mass from the Burlington Diocese, Monsignor John McDermott said that we need to be like the apostles who hoped and trusted that God would provide for them. They didn’t have a roadmap before them and didn’t know exactly what they would be asked to do, but they knew God would inspire and strengthen them. Like them, we are asked to be patient just a little bit longer until our churches open again to public celebration of Mass.

The other lesson we receive from the readings is that our Lord continues to intercede for us. He is no longer restricted by time and space; sitting at the right hand of the Father, he is never far from us and loves and supports us even in these trying times.

— Shannara Johnson

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.