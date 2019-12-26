It is with great joy that this week we conclude our Advent journey and arrive at holy celebration of the birth of our Savior. In so many ways, the birth of Christ reminds us that amidst all the gifts exchanged and love that is shared during these holy days, Jesus is the greatest gift we have received. But why?
Our Lord in his humble love for us not only taught us about the Father, how to live our humanity as it was created, and the centrality of forgiveness, but this child was born for us to reveal the closeness of God’s love.
The great mystery of this season expands our imagination to wonder at such a love that would lower itself to be born in a cave; a love that, when it came, it chose to identify itself with the poor; a love that didn’t come with great flashiness or pomp, but almost hidden and undetected from the world — unknown except for the few.
Brothers and sisters, my prayer for you and your loved one this Christmas is that the humble love of God, made visible in the flesh of the newborn King, may cause you to bow your head and bend your knee in wonder and gratitude at the God who, out of love for each of us, humbled himself to become one with us.
Mass schedule Dec. 27-Jan. 2: Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday 4 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.; Thursday 9 a.m.
— The Rev. Jon Schnobrich