Last Sunday’s Gospel reading was Matthew 2:1-12. It talks about the mysterious magi, who came from the east to find and honor “the new king of the Jews.”
When King Herod heard about this, he was livid and asked the magi to return and report to him after their journey so he could pay homage to the new king too. Of course, what he really wanted was to eliminate the competition, so after bringing their gifts to Jesus, the magi, who were warned in a dream, did not return to Herod but took a different way home.
The Rev. Bernie Goudreau filled in for Fr. Jon, who is currently visiting the Holy Land. He said Pope Francis pointed out three things about this story: 1. The magi see the star. 2. They set out to follow it. 3. They offer their gifts. He encouraged us to do the same. Instead of always looking down and keeping our nose to the grindstone, we should look up and see the greater, eternal reality of things. To “set out,” we need to shake off our complacency, deepen our love for Jesus, and do a better job loving ourselves and our neighbor. Finally, our gifts to Jesus are an open heart and true faith.
Mass schedule Jan. 10-16: Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 9 a.m..More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson