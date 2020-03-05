How will we grow during this Lenten season? Through humility, said the Rev. Jon Schnobrich in his homily. He quoted Catholic author Matthew Kelly as saying, “Lent is not about what you give up; it’s about who you become.”
In the Gospel reading (Matthew 4:1-11), Satan tempts Jesus, but he isn’t very original, said Fr. Jon; he can only take things that God made and twist them. However, due to our fallen nature, we fall for his schemes time and again. In Genesis 2:7-9 and 3:1-7, Satan sows the seeds of division by implying that God doesn’t want us to be like him and would be threatened if we grew in wisdom. He uses Adam and Eve’s weaknesses — lust, greed, and pride — against them.
The Antichrist always promises the glory of resurrection without the cross of Calvary. Jesus could have easily stopped the whole event and saved himself by using his power, but he placed himself under the authority of God and chose the path of humility. Let’s take this Lenten season seriously, said Fr. Jon, and ask Jesus to teach us humility.
Important date: Join us on Wednesday, March 11, at noon for an interfaith service plus lunch at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
Mass schedule March 6-12: Friday 8 a.m., Holy Hour followed by 9 a.m. Mass, and 5 p.m. confessions followed by 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross; Saturday 4 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday 8:15 a.m. (BJAMS); Thursday 11 a.m. Holy Hour followed by noon Mass. More information at mostholynamevt.org, 802-888-3318 (parish office, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.), holysaints@comcast.net.
— Shannara Johnson