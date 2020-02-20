Everyone is invited to join Lamoille area churches for Wednesday Noonday Lenten Services during the five weeks of the season of Lent. Services will begin at 12:05 p.m. and end at 12:30 p.m., followed by a potluck lunch, allowing folks to attend during their lunch hour.
Attendees should bring their own lunch, and the host church will provide beverages and dessert; all will enjoy the fellowship of breaking bread together. The schedule for the services is:
• Wednesday, March 4 – Stowe Community Church, Stowe
• Wednesday, March 11 – 2nd Congregational Church, Hyde Park
• Wednesday, March 18 – United Community Church, Morrisville
• Wednesday, March 25 – Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Morrisville
• Wednesday, April 1 – Blessed Sacrament, Stowe
An interfaith seder, hosted by JCOGS (Jewish Community Center Of Greater Stowe), will be held Sunday, March 29 at 5 p.m.