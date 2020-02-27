Everyone is invited to join Lamoille area churches for Wednesday Noonday Lenten Services during the five weeks of the season of Lent. Services will begin at 12:05 p.m. and end at 12:30 p.m., followed by a potluck lunch, allowing folks to attend during their lunch hour.
Attendees should bring their own lunch, and the host church will provide beverages and dessert; all will enjoy the fellowship of breaking bread together. The schedule for the services is:
• Wednesday, March 11 – 2nd Congregational Church, Hyde Park
• Wednesday, March 18 – United Community Church, Morrisville
• Wednesday, March 25 – Blessed Sacrament, Stowe
• Wednesday, April 1 – Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Morrisville
An interfaith seder, hosted by JCOGS (Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe), will be held Sunday, March 29, at 5 p.m.
A Good Friday Cross Walk will be held on Friday, April 3, at noon beginning at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville and ending at Riverside Cemetery, behind the Morristown Centennial Library in Morrisville.