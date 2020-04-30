Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative, Musical Shabbat service on May 1 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Visit jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect to our haimish virtual community.
Save the date, May 14, for a Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS from 12-5 p.m.
Donating blood is a most precious gift because it is the gift of life. If you are able to donate, please schedule a time by visiting redcrossblood.org. In keeping with social distancing, appointments are now required.
Our double portion for this coming Shabbat is Acharei Mot – Kedoshim (Leviticus 16:1-20:27). In Leviticus 19:1-37, we find the Holiness Code, a compilation of moral, agricultural, ritualistic, secular and festival regulations.
Kedoshim can be found at the physical center of the Torah, the midway point between Genesis 1 and Deuteronomy 34. The primary theme of Kedoshim that surfaces repeatedly is holiness, and how we can easily integrate holiness in our daily lives.
Rabbi Dalia Max is an associate professor of liturgy and Midrash at the Jerusalem campus of HUC-JR. She reminds us to remember instruction, as well as the take-away message in Leviticus 20:26: that God will only “set you apart” if you become holy through good deeds. This is the purpose we should aim toward as we keep the mitzvot.
Don’t miss out on creative virtual programming, Stay connected by clicking on jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin