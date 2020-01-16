In need of Shabbat peace? Then make plans to bring in Kabbalat Shabbat on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead a meditative, music-filled service that will soothe your soul. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe is located on Cape Cod Road, off Mountain Road.
As we prepare to open the Book of Exodus this coming Shabbat (Exodus 1:1-6:1), we reflect on the memory and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Shemot translates to Names, and many from modern times come to mind.
In 1909, Henry Moscowitz joined W.E.B. DuBois and other civil rights leaders to form the NAACP. During the civil rights movement, leaders of the Reform movement were arrested in 1964 after a challenge to racial segregation. Most notably, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched arm-in-arm with Dr. King on his March on Selma in 1965.
Kiah Morris, former state legislator and current executive director of the Vermont Coalition on Ethnic and Social Equity in Schools, will be the keynote speaker for the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition’s annual Dr. Martin King Jr. commemoration on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. Join us at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe.
In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, join us for a family-friendly screening of “The Number on Great Grandpa’s Arm” on Jan. 26, 5 p.m., at JCOGS.
— Patti C. Rubin