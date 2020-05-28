If you are reading this on May 28, there is time to celebrate Shavuot with the Vermont Jewish Communities online. Click on jcogs.org for the three-day schedule of offerings which include nature activities. From making blintzes to dancing the night away; from studying Torah to paper cutting; from the traditional Tikkun Leil learning to mindful storytelling and much more.
Rabbi David Fainsilber will host the virtual Kabbalat Shabbat service, which will include Vermont area clergy on May 29 at 6 p.m. Havdalah will follow the May 30 concert featuring Nefesh Mountain.
The virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival, in its fifth year, is well underway. Make plans now to view the comedy-drama, “My Polish Honeymoon” in the comfort of your home, over a three-day period (May 31-June 2). Register for film viewing in advance by visiting jcogs.org. Check out the trailer. And if your heart dictates, support the festival with a donation. Festival co-chairs are Edee Simon-Israel and Sara Tauben.
The Lamoille Community Food Share’s pantry remains open; however, to minimize contact, Food Share requests that all nonperishable food donations be held until further notice. You can respond to their critical needs by sending a check to the Food Share at P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Don’t miss out on upcoming, creative virtual programming by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin