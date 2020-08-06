Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login information. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
Did you know that blood is the most precious gift that anyone (who is able), can give to another person? The gift of blood is the gift of love. And that gift saves lives. Save the date, Thursday, Aug. 13, for the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe from noon to 5 p.m. Reserve your spot online at jcogs.org.
Poet Sharon Kessler reminds us: “In the desert where old legends conspire, we are making fresh tracks in the sand, carrying our burden to some resting place.”
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Eikev, Deut. 7:12 – 11:25).
Moses, lawgiver and epic hero, continues to remind the Israelites of how God tested them with hardships in the wilderness for 40 years to “learn what was in their hearts” and to see if they were strong enough in both mind and body to keep God’s commandments.
With this foundation established, Moses explains the terms of the covenant and the spirit in which it is to be maintained for all generations.
— Patti C. Rubin
