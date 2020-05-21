Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on May 22 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
Make plans now to watch the first of three films brought to you by this year’s virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival. “Crescendo” will be available to view from your home May 24-26. Register and preview the film by visiting jcogs.org.
Block out May 28-30 on your calendars for the Jewish Vermont Virtual Summit and Statewide Shavuot Celebration. Virtual programming offers something for everyone, from self-directed outdoor activities to cooking, singing, dancing, and much more. Don’t miss the Saturday night concert featuring the Jewish Bluegrass group Nefesh Mountain. Click on jcogs.org for more details.
Bamidbar, Hebrew for “in the wilderness,” is the first portion of the Book of Numbers (1:1-4:20), and our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. Readers will appreciate the impeccable organizational systems set forth in this portion.
It traces the male-dominated census to best calculate military strength.
The Book of Numbers richly portrays many of the human characteristics noted in those decades of wandering. More importantly, Bamidbar underscores the importance of how love and respect for every individual ensures a strong community.
Just as Bamidbar states ancient census history, so too does the Constitution of the United States: to count and be counted for the greater good.
— Patti C. Rubin