Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on May 22 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.

Make plans now to watch the first of three films brought to you by this year’s virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival. “Crescendo” will be available to view from your home May 24-26. Register and preview the film by visiting jcogs.org.

Block out May 28-30 on your calendars for the Jewish Vermont Virtual Summit and Statewide Shavuot Celebration. Virtual programming offers something for everyone, from self-directed outdoor activities to cooking, singing, dancing, and much more. Don’t miss the Saturday night concert featuring the Jewish Bluegrass group Nefesh Mountain. Click on jcogs.org for more details.

Bamidbar, Hebrew for “in the wilderness,” is the first portion of the Book of Numbers (1:1-4:20), and our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. Readers will appreciate the impeccable organizational systems set forth in this portion.

It traces the male-dominated census to best calculate military strength.

The Book of Numbers richly portrays many of the human characteristics noted in those decades of wandering. More importantly, Bamidbar underscores the importance of how love and respect for every individual ensures a strong community.

Just as Bamidbar states ancient census history, so too does the Constitution of the United States: to count and be counted for the greater good.

— Patti C. Rubin

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.