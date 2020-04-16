Make plans now to attend our Virtual Musical Shabbat service led by Rabbi David Fainsilber on April 17 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Guests and visitors are most welcome. Click on jcogs.org for Zoom sign-on information.
And if your ever wished you could make rugelach, that filled pastry originating in Poland, your wish will be granted on April 18 at 7:15 p.m. Watch rugelach-making expert Rita Schneps make pastry magic via Zoom. Remain with us for a rousing Havdalah service, as Shabbat draws to a close.
Save the date, April 22, for our virtual Yom HaShoah Remembrance Day Commemoration at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Shemini (Leviticus 9:11-11:47). After the ritual offerings commence (Chapter 10), we learn that Aaron’s sons, Nadav and Avihu, are consumed by a “strange fire.” Some commentators share that they began celebrating their first day with spirits before the services.
However, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch considered them innovators. Innovation has consistently been an essential part of Jewish life. Examples range from counting women in a minyan to adding musical instruments to enhance services.
Can that same innovative spirit be applied to Chapter 11? In Chapter 11, the rules regarding animals that may or may not be slaughtered and eaten are listed. Are progressive Jews innovators when they embrace plant-based foods as an expression of the Jewish values of compassion for animals? Their collective concern for health and our environment?
— Patti C. Rubin