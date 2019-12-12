Join our musicians and spontaneous choir for our most popular Musical Kabbalat Shabbat service led by Rabbi David Fainsilber on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
A catered oneg from Sushi Yoshi will follow our lively service. RSVP and donate by clicking on jcogs.org. Guests and visitors are most welcome.
Chanukah happenings are fast-approaching. Don’t miss out. Visit jcogs.org to purchase your tickets for the Zenbarn Chanukah Party on Dec. 23. And save the date, Dec. 29, for the JCOGS annual Chanukah Party that features our Iron Chef Secret Ingredient competition.
Help Lamoille Community Food Share provide continuous food security for our neighbors in need by donating in-date nonperishables, as well as personal hygiene items. JCOGS proudly supports Food Share’s mission by providing a permanent receptacle for donated items.
