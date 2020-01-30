Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and his rebbe and mentor, Emeritus Rabbi “Rim” Meirowitz, as they co-lead our Kabbalat Shabbat services on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.
The topic of Rabbi Rim’s sermon is: “Courage in the Face of the Unknown.” Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. Torah Study with Rabbi Rim will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1.
A Midwinter Mindfulness Saturday Morning Shabbat service will commence at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 to celebrate Shabbat Shirah, the Shabbat of Song, complete with 21 Torah readers. Lunch will follow the service.
Save the date, Feb. 14, for a very special Musical Shabbat.
Food connects people. It also provides nourishment for the mind and body to function. But the reality is that many of our neighbors are food insecure. You can help them by thinking of their struggles while grocery shopping. Purchase several nonperishable items to perform this mitzvah (good deed). All nonperishable items can be dropped off at the Lamoille Community Food Share in Morrisville or at grocery and other sites that have a Food Share receptacle. JCOGS is a proud supporter.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Bo (Exodus 10:1-13:16). Its focus is on the last three of the 10 plagues, the origin of Passover and the importance of Jewish education. The narrative pauses as the Israelites are given Passover, the festival of freedom, and instructed how to celebrate it throughout time.
— Patti C. Rubin