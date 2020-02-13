Join us for a special Monthly Musical Shabbat on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., where the music of love and the love of music is our theme. Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead this music-filled service alongside our musicians and the JCOGS Spontaneous Choir. A catered oneg, prepared by Café on Main, will follow our service. Visit jcogs.org to RSVP and donate. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
Save the date, March 11, for our Purim celebration complete with the zany antics courtesy of the Modern Times Theater.
The needs of Lamoille Community Food Share are critical and ongoing. As caring communities, it is our responsibility to ensure food security by our donations of nonperishable foods and personal hygiene items. Visit lcfoodshare.org for receptacle locations. JCOGS is a proud supporter.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Yitro (Exodus 18:1-20:23). It begins with the arrival of Moses’ father-in-law Yitro at the Jewish people’s camp in the desert, where he is greeted warmly by a large entourage. His role? To mentor Moses.
Much of our portion is devoted to detailed descriptions of the giving of, and events surrounding, the Ten Commandments. One dynamic is inclusivity: The inclusion of Israelites serves as a sustainable model for modern Jews.
— Patti C. Rubin