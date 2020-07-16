Guest Rabbi Rim Meirowitz returns to lead us in Kabbalat Shabbat worship and share Torah wisdom on July 17 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click jcogs.org for login information. Rabbi Rim is rabbi emeritus of Temple Shir Tikvah in Winchester, Mass.
The Book of Numbers (Bamidbar) is a body of inspired work that deals exclusively with the wanderings and experiences of the Israelites in the wilderness. We close our reading of the Book of Numbers with the double portion: Matot-Masei, (Numbers 30:2-36:13), for this coming Shabbat.
Matot focuses on issues relating to the internal lives of the Israelites, as well as revenge against the Midianites. Masei begins by remembrances of the journey, and directives for the future. It concludes with the problem, solution and resolution regarding the laws of inheritance for Israelite women.
Check out upcoming, creative virtual programming by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.