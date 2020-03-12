Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he co-leads a very special Homegrown Shabbat service on March 13 at 6 p.m. Come ready to support the newly formed Jewkules, the first JCOGS ukulele singing group! A peanut-free, vegetarian/vegan potluck supper will follow our service. Thanks in advance for your food offering.
Save the date, March 20, for our popular Monthly Musical Shabbat service. Sushi Yoshi will cater our oneg. RSVP with donation by visiting jcogs.org.
Join the greater Lamoille community as we gather for our first Interfaith Seder on March 29 at 6 p.m. We will partake in ritual, listen to storytelling and open our hearts to inspirational words, and learn ways to alleviate poverty, which is our theme. An RSVP is required before March 20. Please visit jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tisa (Exodus 30:11-34:35). Ki Tisa is filled with pragmatism, activism, drama, questioning and a powerful reminder that 21st-century Jews can relate to. After census collection, demands and divesting, a glorified golden calf, shattered stones and radiance: We are reminded of the power of Shabbat.
In 34:21, we read: “Six days you shall work, but on the seventh day you will cease from labor, you shall cease from labor even at plowing time and harvest time.” Abraham Joshua Heschel reminds us that the meaning of the Sabbath is to celebrate time rather than space.
Don’t miss out on upcoming programming. Visit jcogs.org weekly.
— Patti C. Rubin