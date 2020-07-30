Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on July 31 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login information. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Va-etchanan (Deuteronomy 3:23 – 7:11).
Of all the prayers in Judaism, the Shema affirms and declares: “Hear O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One.” These powerful words, recited daily, appear in this week’s Torah portion. The prayer addresses us. It is important to hear. And to say aloud. Hearing is the most difficult of all human senses, perhaps the most essential.
Speaking of the power of healing, we are taught that our biblical heroes possessed human strength and weaknesses.
The greatness of a leader, like Moses, is not found in in perfection. It lies in the power of his strengths, despite his weaknesses. Moses is often referred to as our greatest leader and was given what might have been God’s harshest sentence — after pleading with God to allow him to enter the land of Israel, his request was denied. Much awaits us, as the Book of Deuteronomy unfolds.
Stay connected during these uncertain times. Click on jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
