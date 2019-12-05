Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and lay leaders as they co-lead our popular Homegrown Kabbalat Shabbat on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Stowe is located on Cape Cod Road, off Mountain Road. Bring a peanut-free vegetarian or vegan dish to share. There is a chair for you at our community table.
Donating blood is critical this time of year. Each year, thousands of lives are saved by this act of compassion. The JCOGS Tikkun Olam committee is again sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive, this year on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact Lynne Gedanken at gedanken@jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayeitzei, (Genesis 28:10-32:3). Imagine finding the perfect place to slumber in nature. Jacob did. He also found the perfect stone to place under his head, to ensure a sound sleep.
Such a deep sleep prompted a vivid dream: A ladder-like stairway is set on the ground with the top rung reaching to the heavens. Angels of God were moving up and down the rungs. And Adonai was standing beside Jacob. Life-changing realization? The answer just might be found in Martin Buber’s “I and Thou.”
Save the date, Dec. 29, for JCOGS Chanukah Happening, which includes the annual Iron Chef Secret Ingredient Competition. The fun begins at 3:30 p.m.
Check out more festivities at jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin