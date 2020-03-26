We are virtually connected at JCOGS via Zoom. And a full range of programming is only a screen away. Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a meditative, music-filled Shabbat service online March 27 at 6 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for updated information, innovative programming and spiritual comfort.
And while on the jcogs.org website, note the many ways you can make a difference by helping those in need during these uncertain times.
This coming Shabbat, we begin our reading of the Book of Leviticus, the third book of our Torah and the least in length with Vayikra (Leviticus 1:1-5:26): sacrifice and atonement.
While the Book of Leviticus contains outdated ancient animal sacrifices, the major purpose of the ancient sacrifices was to encourage wrongdoers to change their ways. The issue of the proper form of atonement for modern Jews is a contemporary one: compassion.
— Patti C. Rubin