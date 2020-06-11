Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative Musical Shabbat service on June 12 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform.

Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.

Support the weekly, creative virtual multigenerational programming that JCOGS provides, with a tribute donation to honor, in memory of or to mark a lifecycle event. Visit jcogs.org.

Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Beha’alotoha, (Numbers 8:1-12:16). From ensuring that the checklist for ritual items is complete before the start of the Israelites’ journey to the promised land; to travel protocols, we are faced with kvetchers with gluttonous cravings; adults behaving like toddlers, as an overwhelmed Moses identified more as a surrogate parent, than a commanding leader. It all works out.

— Patti C. Rubin

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.