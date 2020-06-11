Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative Musical Shabbat service on June 12 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Beha’alotoha, (Numbers 8:1-12:16). From ensuring that the checklist for ritual items is complete before the start of the Israelites’ journey to the promised land; to travel protocols, we are faced with kvetchers with gluttonous cravings; adults behaving like toddlers, as an overwhelmed Moses identified more as a surrogate parent, than a commanding leader. It all works out.
— Patti C. Rubin