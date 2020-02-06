Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and lay leaders for our Homegrown Shabbat and Potluck on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Welcome Shabbat by attending this inclusive, music-filled service. Please participate by bringing a peanut-free vegetarian or vegan dish to share. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
Many modern scholars conclude that the “Song at the Sea” was created and performed by women. In celebration of Shabbat Shirah, join a cross-section of our membership as part of this Family & Friends program on Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m., for a unique Torah reading of 21 voices.
Tu B’Shevat is a minor Jewish holiday with a major meaning. The holy kabbalists under the leadership of Rabbi Isaac Luria (1534-1572) created the tradition with the multi-sensory vegan seder we experience today. On Feb. 9 at 4 p.m., “Shoe bi Shevat” will commence at 4 p.m. Grab your snowshoes and honor the trees. End your trek with sweet fruits and hot cider.
Save the date, Feb. 14, for our popular monthly Musical Shabbat.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is B’shalach (Exodus 13:17 -17:16). This dramatic narrative is punctuated by the splitting of the Reed (Red) Sea, the God-strengthened leadership of Moses, the test of trust and the concept of the power of action over prayer when a complex situation dictates.
After Moses concludes the “Song at the Sea,” his sister Miriam takes a timbrel (tambourine), and leads the Israelite women in dance.
— Patti C. Rubin