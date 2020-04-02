Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a meditative, musical Kabbalat Shabbat service on April 3 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Visit jcogs.org for connection directives. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome to join our haimish virtual community.
In these unprecedented, uncertain times, especially as we prepare for and anticipate Passover, stay connected by clicking on jcogs.org for weekly updates.
In Tzav (Leviticus 6:1-8:36), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we read that the priest was responsible for carrying the ashes outside the camp to a pure place. As modern Jews, we can carry out this ritual mitzvah in real time.
Metaphorical or practical? For modern Jews who minimize their landfill trash as they carry out the mitzvot of reuse, recycle and composting, Tzav serves as a reminder that we are responsible to maintain that which God created.
— Patti C. Rubin