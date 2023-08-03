“Be patient toward all that is unresolved in your heart …Try to love the questions themselves … Do not now seek the answers, which cannot be given because you would not be able to live them — and the point is to live everything. Live the question now. Perhaps you will gradually, without noticing it, live among some distant day into the answers.”
Experience a taste of Nefesh Mountain on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m., when lead band members Doni and Eric join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a very special uplifting, meditative and rousing music-filled Shabbat service in-person and online.
Tickets remain for the Nefesh Mountain concert on Aug. 5. You are invited to become a patron, which will allow you to enjoy the concert, as well as the remaining films of our 8th annual Stowe Jewish Film Festival. All thanks to our local business sponsors. Visit sprucepeakarts.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Eikev (Deuteronomy 7:12-11:25). Moses, lawgiver and epic hero, continues to remind the Israelites in three speeches how G-d tested them with hardships in the wilderness, to “learn what was in (their) hearts” and to see if they were strong enough in both mind and body to keep G-d’s commandments.
With this foundation established, Moses explains the terms of the covenant and the spirit in which it is to be maintained for all generations: “Beware lest your heart grows haughty.”
Eikev warns us not to become self-righteous. And to not forget that we are responsible for compassionate respect and care of not only the stranger, but all those in need that live among us. On July 12, the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe acted quickly to provide water to our Morrisville neighbors, in partnership with the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition. Torah in action.
