“Be patient toward all that is unresolved in your heart …Try to love the questions themselves … Do not now seek the answers, which cannot be given because you would not be able to live them — and the point is to live everything. Live the question now. Perhaps you will gradually, without noticing it, live among some distant day into the answers.”

— Rainer Maria Rilke

