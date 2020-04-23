Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a meditative, uplifting, virtual Musical Shabbat service on April 24 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Visit jcogs.org for connection directives.
Guests and visitors to Stowe are welcome to connect to our haimish virtual community during these unprecedented, anxious times.
Save the date, May 14, for a timely Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS. The need for donated blood is critical. If you are able, please help others. To ensure social distancing, appointments are required. Visit redcrossblood.org.
The names assigned to Torah portions do more than distinguish one from another. They reflect the theme and overall content of each, and often connect to Jewish holidays and festivals, as well as contemporary life. Our double portion for this coming Shabbat is Tazria-Metzora (Leviticus 12:1-15:33). Tazria continues to codify individual and family purity. It begins with a description of a woman’s purification after birthing.
In Metzora, which translates to “person afflicted,” we read details about the purification process for those afflicted with leprosy. Metzora certainly aligns with COVID-19, as we live, experience and make global pandemic history.
It also demonstrates the connection between Judaism and medicine: faith and science.
Don’t miss out on upcoming creative virtual programming for all ages.
— Patti C. Rubin