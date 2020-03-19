Virtual Programming at JCOGS. Stay connected by joining Rabbi David Fainsilber as he welcomes members and visitors to Stowe to join him online for Shabbat services, as precautions are taken to keep everyone safe by adhering to social distancing. Click on jcogs.org for updated information and other directives.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayakhel-Pekudei, (Exodus 35:1-40:38). The mitzvah of observing Shabbat and the God-inspired instructions for building and furnishing the Mishkan dominate Vayakhel.
With the golden calf incident behind them, we read that the Israelites now feel confident that their God will always be there for them. We know that the human soul cannot thrive without being nourished.
What comes first: giving or receiving? Perhaps these two tzedakah-based energies feed one another in an endless cycle. There exists no beginning or end to our capacity to receive. So, what nourishes us and enhances our capacity to give?
The last line of Pekudei, (which ends our reading of Exodus), is powerful and worth reflection: “For over the Tabernacle a cloud of the Lord rested by day, and fire would appear at night, in the view of all the house of Israel throughout their journeys.”
— Patti C. Rubin