Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for our Deepening Prayer Kabbalat Shabbat service on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Engage as we explore in depth one prayer from our Friday Night tradition. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
Save the date, Jan. 10, for our most popular monthly Musical Shabbat at 6 p.m. This very special Reform-friendly service honors the life and legacy left by American-Jewish singer-songwriter Debbie Friedman. A catered oneg will follow our service. Please visit jcogs.org to RSVP and donate.
The needs of the Lamoille Community Food Share and the Lamoille Community House remain critical this time of year. Please consider supporting their respective social justice mission statements by visiting their websites.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayigash (Genesis 44:18-47:27). The dramatic narrative between Joseph and his brothers is a focus. In last week’s portion, Miketz, Joseph sets up a ploy to have his brothers bring Benjamin to Egypt, despite the bitter protests of Jacob. Jacob reluctantly agrees to send Benjamin to be held in exchange for food, as the famine rages.
Judah approaches Joseph in a purely emotional manner. He rejects any sort of anger and tries his best to make a powerful case for a family in crisis. Judah’s most passionate speech is a must-read. The takeaway is that what they (his brothers) had done was wrong. Our Torah states that Joseph wept uncontrollably. Joseph proved himself an auspicious leader.
— Patti C. Rubin